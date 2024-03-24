Will the Patriots draft a quarterback at No. 3? Jerod Mayo says New England "not dead set" on position

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

BOSTON – All signs this offseason have pointed toward the New England Patriots drafting a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft. But head coach Jerod Mayo said that may not necessarily be the case.

In an interview with NFL Network, Mayo said quarterback is "the priority right now." But he added the team would have to "be in love" with the player available with the third pick.

Caleb Williams is widely expected to be taken first overall by the Chicago Bears. Washington currently has the No. 2 pick in the draft, and the Commanders are also expected to be in the market for a quarterback.

Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or potentially J.J. McCarthy are among the quarterbacks who could be taken after Williams in some order.

"So really all the options are still open for us," Mayo told NFL Network.

The first-year head coach went on to praise free agent signing Jacoby Brissett as someone who could be the team's starter this year.

"Like I said, we're not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go," Mayo said.

After his introductory press conference, Mayo gave an interview with WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton that left many believing the team would draft a quarterback.

"I'm very excited. What I will say is this. We are going to draft the best player for a position that is very important. You put the pieces together," Mayo said in January. "But in all seriousness, we have a good opportunity in the draft. And I think our scouting department is pretty good."

Mayo and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are among those who will be in attendance at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando starting Monday.