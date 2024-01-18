Who will the Patriots draft at No. 3? Jerod Mayo offers a hint

Jerod Mayo on who the Patriots could select at No. 3 in NFL Draft

FOXBORO – The Patriots have a critical decision to make in this spring's NFL Draft. Following his introduction as the newest New England Patriots head coach, Jerod Mayo may have offered a hint at which direction the franchise could go.

Mayo sat down with WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton for a one-on-one interview. Burton asked about New England's No. 3 pick in the draft.

"I'm very excited. What I will say is this. We are going to draft the best player for a position that is very important. You put the pieces together," Mayo said. "But in all seriousness, we have a good opportunity in the draft. And I think our scouting department is pretty good."

If the Patriots opt for a quarterback with their pick, there are expected to be several potential choices. USC's Caleb Williams is thought by many to be the favorite to go first overall, either to the Bears or another team that trades into that slot.

Drake Maye from North Carolina and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels from LSU are also possible top five picks.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could also be available for the Patriots if they choose to go for another position.

The NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.