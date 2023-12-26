Newton man dies from injuries in fire sparked by broken lamp

NEWTON - A Newton man has died 10 days after being rescued from a fire at his home on Allen Avenue.

The man in his 70s suffered serious injuries in the Dec. 13 fire, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in a statement. He died from his injuries on Saturday. His name has not been released.

The victim had limited mobility and was trapped inside the burning single-family home, Davine said. Firefighters had to carry him to safety.

The fire broke out shortly before 10 a.m. Neighbors told WBZ-TV that the victim and his brother had lived at the home for decades. The brother got out of the home safely.

Investigators have determined that the cause of the fire was accidental "and began in the living room with a lamp that had been malfunctioning for some time," Davine said.

"Electrical events like this one are historically the third leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts," Davine said. "If you have an appliance that's arcing, sparking, or smoking, unplug it right away if you can do so safely, and call 9-1-1 for help. Having your home's electrical system inspected by a licensed professional every 10 years can identify problems before they become emergencies."