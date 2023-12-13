Newton firefighters save seriously injured man from burning home on Allen Avenue

NEWTON - Firefighters saved a seriously injured man from a burning home in Newton Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. at a house on Allen Avenue. Neighbors told WBZ-TV the victim and his brother have lived together there for decades. The brother was able to get out and wasn't hurt.

A firefighter was also hurt, but the chief said those injuries were minor. Both were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment.

"I'm always kind of staying in touch with people here because there's an older community, so I've seen him a couple of times but I haven't seen him a lot," said one neighbor. "But we all try to help each other out and stay connected."

There's no word yet on how or where the fire started.