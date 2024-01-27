Man injured in Newton house fire dies at hospital

NEWTON - A man rescued from a house fire in Newton on Wednesday night has died from his injuries.

The fire started in the home's basement on Lincoln Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Two adults were rescued from the fire, one from the first floor and one from the basement. Both suffered serious injuries.

The man died Friday at Mass General Hospital. His name wasn't released by fire officials said he was a man in his 80s.

The cause remains under investigation but Newton Fire Chief Gregory Gentile said it may have been heating-related. He reminded residents to be careful when heating their home, especially with a space heater.

"If you use a space heater at home, please remember to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away. Plug it directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip, and always turn it off when you leave the room or go to sleep," said Gentile in a statement.