Firefighters rescue 2 people from house fire in Newton; Victims seriously injured

NEWTON - Two people suffered serious injuries in a house fire in Newton Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to 16 Lincoln Road at about 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters rescued one person from the first floor and the other from the basement.

"We had four companies all together involved in the rescue operation, and they were able to pretty quickly pull those victims out," Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile said.

The victims were taken to Boston hospitals with serious injuries. Their ages have not been released.

Gentile said it appears the fire started in the basement.

"Pretty tough conditions, zero visibility with a lot of heat, but they were able to make a pretty aggressive and quick rescue," Gentile said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.