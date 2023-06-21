Education Board to vote on new health and physical education curriculum

BOSTON - A new health and physical education curriculum could be headed to Massachusetts schools. Some of what the new curriculum includes has been deemed controversial in the past.

The updated curriculum drafted by Governor Maura Healey and top educators is described as LGBTQ+ inclusive, medically accurate, and age appropriate.

The proposal reimagines how kids are taught about nutrition, mental health, physical health and hygiene, personal safety, and physical activity and fitness.

When it comes to gender and sexual education, the guidelines say in grades 3-5, teachers would define sexual intercourse and describe the differences between biological sex and gender identity.

In grades 6 through 8, teachers would analyze ways to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases by discussing short and long-term consequences of having sex and setting personal limits.

And in grades 9 through 12, students would be taught about effective decision making in situations related to sexual activity and sexual health.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will hear a presentation on the draft framework and vote on whether to send it out for public comment.