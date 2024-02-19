New Hampshire investigators reveal cause of death for Salem couple was murder suicide

SALEM, N.H. - An autopsy has revealed the the cause of death of the Salem, New Hampshire couple that died on Saturday was murder suicide.

The N.H. Attorney General revealed that 47-year-old Jennifer Barrett was shot and killed by her husband, 41-year-old Charles Molinari, before he took his own life.

Police discovered Barrett and Molinari just around 1:45 p.m. after they had received a 911 call from a neighbor.

The investigation is still ongoing.