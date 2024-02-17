New Hampshire police investigating "suspicious death" of 2 adults

Police investigating "suspicious death" of two adults in Salem, N.H.

SALEM, N.H. - Two people were found dead inside of a home in Salem, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call to Bodewell Avenue and discovered the two dead adults.

There is no threat to the public according to police, but the deaths are being called suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no more information.