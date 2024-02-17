Watch CBS News
New Hampshire police investigating "suspicious death" of 2 adults

By Riley Rourke

SALEM, N.H. - Two people were found dead inside of a home in Salem, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. 

Police say they received a 911 call to Bodewell Avenue and discovered the two dead adults. 

There is no threat to the public according to police, but the deaths are being called suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no more information.

February 17, 2024

