New Hampshire investigators identify man and woman found dead in Salem home

Two adults found dead in New Hampshire home

Two adults found dead in New Hampshire home

Two adults found dead in New Hampshire home

SALEM, N.H. – Investigators have identified the man and woman found dead inside a Salem, New Hampshire home.

Police responded to a 911 call Saturday around 1:45 p.m. on Bodewell Ave. Officers found the man and woman dead inside. Investigators described the deaths as suspicious.

On Sunday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella identified the bodies as 47-year-old Jennifer Barrett and 41-year-old Charles Molinari.

Both people lived in the home, police said.

Autopsies on the bodies are expected to be completed Monday.

Formella said investigators believe everyone involved in the incident has been identified, adding that there is no threat to the public.

No further information is currently available.