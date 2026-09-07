New Hampshire Senate candidates make final push ahead of Tuesday voting

In the New Hampshire Senate primary, the race features a congressman, a Democratic socialist, and two familiar Republicans.

As Democrats hope to flip the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, they also need to retain the seats they already have.

One of those spots is being vacated by senior Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. The race to fill her seat includes New Hampshire Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas, who has served in the Granite State's 1st District for four terms.

Known for his bipartisan record, Pappas is already taking aim at his potential opponent in the general election, Republican John Sununu. Recent polls put Sununu just one point ahead of Pappas and within the margin of error. The tight matchup is already drawing interest from high-powered political figures like former Vice President Kamala Harris, who endorsed Pappas last month.

"I've been through tough primaries and tough general elections before. I've been tested and I know how to build a coalition to win," Pappas told WBZ-TV.

But a recent poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center suggests Pappas should also be focused on the primary challenge on his own ticket.

According to the poll released in August, 47% of likely Democratic voters support Pappas while 34% would vote for Dr. Karishma Manzur, a scientist and Democratic socialist from Exeter who has campaigned on policies like Medicare for All.

"So I know that we call it progressive, but it's really just commonsense agenda. What are we asking for? Again, a 40-hour workweek should be able to pay for food, housing, and healthcare," Manzur said.

On the Republican side of the ticket, two former U.S. Senators top the list of candidates.

Sununu served three terms in the U.S. House and one in the Senate before losing in 2008 to Shaheen. Sununu is campaigning on his moderate record and benefiting from the popularity of his brother, Chris, whose eight years as New Hampshire governor ended last year.

Scott Brown is also running. The 67-year-old won a landmark special election in 2010 to take the Senate seat vacated when Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Ted Kennedy died. He lost his reelection bid to Elizabeth Warren in 2012.

The latest UNH poll has Sununu leading Brown 60% to 20% among likely Republican primary voters.

Polls open Tuesday morning in New Hampshire.