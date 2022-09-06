Watch CBS News
New Hampshire man charged with assault at Dunkin'

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

EPPING, N.H. - A disturbance at a Dunkin' in Epping, New Hampshire on Monday led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man.

Officers responded to the Dunkin' at 62 Calef Highway just before 2 p.m. Andrew Scheiner, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of assault, in addition to trespassing, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. 

One of the three victims was hospitalized, but police said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Andrew Scheiner Epping police

Scheiner was set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday. Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact police.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

September 6, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

