New Hampshire Ice Castles bringing "winter playground" back for 12th season

First look at New Hampshire Ice Castles

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. – The signature New Hampshire Ice Castles will be returning to North Woodstock this winter for a 12th year.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, construction on the castles will begin in early November. About 20 "ice artisans" create the experience by placing icicles one at a time.

The frozen attraction, which is described as a "winter playground," is built on one acre of land.

The popular travel destination includes tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains and slides that are built of ice. The creations light up the winter sky at night thanks to color-changing LED bulbs.

There are other winter activities when the castles open for the season, including horse-drawn wagon rides, a Polar Pub, the Winter Fairy Village and a Mystic Forest Light Walk.

"North Woodstock has become a cornerstone for Ice Castles," company CEO Kyle Standifird said in a statement. "Our team is inspired by the incredible support and enthusiasm from the community, and we're excited to bring new features and enhancements to elevate the winter wonderland experience."

In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, a couple heads toward an entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

When do New Hampshire Ice Castles open?

An opening date for Ice Castles has not yet been determined. Most winters, the castles open in early January and remain open until late February or early March, depending on the weather.

Last winter, the castles opened early thanks to the winter conditions. In 2023, warm weather delayed the opening date.

Tickets go on sale starting November 26 on the Ice Castles website.

The New Hampshire Ice Castles attraction is one of five in the country. There are other locations in Colorado, Utah and Minnesota.