New Hampshire Ice Castles opening early thanks to cold weather

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. – One of New England's most popular winter attractions is opening this weekend.

The Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire are set to open Saturday.

They are opening a week early thanks to the cold temperatures. Ice Castles organizers said they are "ecstatic" to be opening ahead of schedule.

Last year, the castles were forced to open later than anticipated due to an unseasonably warm winter.

The interactive experience features ice-carved tunnels, slides, a polar ice bar and towers of ice embedded with color-changing lights.

Tickets are on sale now.