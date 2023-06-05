NH Gov. Chris Sununu won't run for president: 'Stakes are too high'

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will not be joining an already crowded Republican field in the 2024 presidential race.

"I will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024," Sununu tweeted Monday. "The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help to ensure this does not happen."

His announcement comes the same day that former Vice President Mike Pence officially filed paperwork to run for president. The growing GOP field also includes former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

I will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.



The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help to ensure this does not happen.



Read my full op-ed:https://t.co/biZOzhV8K6 — Chris Sununu (@ChrisSununu) June 5, 2023

Sununu had openly considered a run for the White House after winning a fourth term as governor of New Hampshire, home of the first-in-the-nation primary.

"I think America is looking for results," he told Face The Nation in February. "We need results-driven leadership."

Sununu has said Trump can't win a general election.

"If he is the nominee, Republicans will lose again. Just as we did in 2018, 2020 and 2022," Sununu wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published Monday. "This is indisputable, and I am not willing to let it happen without a fight."