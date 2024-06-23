Watch CBS News
Tornado watch issued for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire

By Neal Riley

Next Weather: WBZ mid-day update for June 23
Next Weather: WBZ mid-day update for June 23 01:13

WORCESTER - The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Massachusetts north and west of Boston as well as New Hampshire through 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The tornado watch in New England includes all of New Hampshire and Vermont, plus southern Maine. In Massachusetts, the watch includes Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire counties. 

tornado-watch-sunday.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The National Weather Service said the watch area covers more than 8 million people. "A few tornadoes" are likely, along with the possibility of pingpong ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Severe weather forecast in New England

Strong to severe storms are expected in central and northern New England between noon and 5 p.m., In southern New England, the timeline is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Storms Prediction Center issued an unusually high tornado risk assessment for the region on Sunday.

tornado-outlook-sunday.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The center said there was a 10% risk for a tornado for much of New Hampshire, central and western Massachusetts. The Boston area into Metrowest Massachusetts and Norfolk County were given a 5% chance of a tornado.

Tornado watch vs. tornado warning

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. A tornado warning means that a tornado has been spotted on radar or observed on the ground. 

tornado-watch-vs-warning.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

"A watch is when you start to have a plan in place," WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff explains. "A tornado warning is when you need to take action immediately." 

Click here for information about what to do during a tornado warning.

Massachusetts Weather Radar

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 1:48 PM EDT

