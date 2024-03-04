New Hampshire Amber Alert suspect Dustin Duren due in court, charged with murdering children's mother

Witnesses describe moments when father at center of NH Amber Alert was captured

CONCORD, N.H. – Dustin Duren, the New Hampshire father at the center of a Friday Amber Alert, is due in court charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his children's mother.

Duren is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Dustin Duren. New Hampshire Attorney General

Prosecutors say Duren shot 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger to death in an apartment on Main Street in Berlin, which is located in northern New Hampshire about three hours north of Boston.

Naffziger's 4-year-old and 1-year-old daughters were reported missing, setting off a desperate search throughout New Hampshire.

About six hours later the children were found safe with Duren in Keene, New Hampshire, which is about three hours from Berlin. Witnesses saw Duren taken into custody and the children put into an ambulance in an Applebee's parking lot.

Both girls are now in state custody, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said.

According to an audio recording between a police dispatcher and officers the day of the Amber Alert, Duren is a Marine veteran who suffers from PTSD.