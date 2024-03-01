Amber Alert issued in Berlin, New Hampshire for 2 young missing children

Berlin, NH Police issue Amber Alert for 2 children who may be with their father.

BERLIN, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police issued an Amber Alert early Friday morning for two young children who are missing and believed to be with their father.

Elowyn Duren New Hampshire State Police

Four-year-old Elowyn Duren and one-year-old Vaelyn Duren were last seen in Berlin, New Hampshire around 8 p.m. Thursday with their biological father, 37-year-old Dustin Mark Duren.

Vaelyn Duren New Hampshire State Police

Police said he is driving a white, 4-door 2017 Subaru Impreza with New Hampshire veteran license plates with the registration V69023.

Dustin Mark Duren New Hampshire State Police

"If anyone observes Mr. DUREN, the children and or his vehicle, do not approach them and call 911 immediately as Mr. Duren may possibly be armed and dangerous," State Police said in a statement early Friday morning.

A white, 4-door 2017 Subaru Impreza. New Hampshire State Police

Berlin is in northern New Hampshire about three hours north of Boton.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.