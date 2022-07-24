New England Revolution draw Columbus Crew 0-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The New England Revolution (6-7-8; 26 pts.) earned a point on the road and their fourth shutout of the season with a scoreless draw against the Columbus Crew (7-5-9, 30 pts.) at Lower.com Field on Saturday night. With the result, New England's away record moves to 2-5-4 on the season.

The Revolution's newest Designated Player, forward Giacomo Vrioni, entered the game in the 67th minute to make his MLS debut. Last season's co-leading scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga, Vrioni recorded nine touches in his first appearance with the club. Forward Jozy Altidore made his fourth start of the season and delivered an 82-minute shift. Altidore was relieved by Homegrown Player Damian Rivera as the midfielder logged his eighth appearance of the year.

Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović finished the match with six saves in his second clean sheet performance, standing tall with four first-half stops including a crucial denial on Pedro Santos' volley in the 24th minute. Henry Kessler, making his fourth consecutive start, was in position to clear Lucas Zelarayán's follow-up header off the line. Andrew Farrell, Kessler's partner in central defense, finished the defensive duel with a game-high six clearances.

The Revolution return to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, July 30 for another critical Eastern Conference matchup against Toronto FC. The 8:00 p.m. ET match airs locally on WBZ-TV and myRITV, with CBS Boston's "Revolution Kickoff" pregame special kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET on WBZ. The match also airs on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.