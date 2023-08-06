Kendrick Bourne proves Patriots receivers are listening to their critics

Kendrick Bourne proves Patriots receivers are listening to their critics

Kendrick Bourne proves Patriots receivers are listening to their critics

FOXBORO – It appears New England Patriots wide receivers are taking notes on what's being said about them

Last week, Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal was asked during a television appearance what has he has seen from the receiver position during training camp.

"Stink, stank, and stunk," Giardi said.

Following Sunday's training camp session, Kendrick Bourne met with reporters. Bourne said receivers have heard the noise, but they believe they have what it takes to surprise some people.

"A lot of confidence. We've got a lot of doubters. So we've got a lot to prove. I'm excited. It feels good to be the underdog sometimes because they don't know we're coming," Bourne said. "We've put in the work behind closed doors. A lot of things are said. But we put in the work so we know how we feel, we know what we're capable of. It's not just us receivers. It's all of us as a group."

Bourne left the media session with a parting message.

"Stink, stunk, and stank," he said with a smile before walking away.

The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed posted about the exchange on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Bourne's fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker replied "Lmao he funny af for that" with a laughing emoji.

The Patriots return to the practice field Monday with a 1 p.m. session. Gates open for fans at 12 p.m.