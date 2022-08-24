Wrentham man embraces persona as "the face of Patriots fans everywhere"

FOXBORO – With makeup on, he may be the most recognizable Patriots fan on the planet.

Keith Birchall is a Patriots super fan known as the Silver Bullet. You've probably seen him at a game or on TV over the last two decades with his face completely covered in silver face paint.

"When I first started, it was actually for my very first Super Bowl and the idea was this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to a Super Bowl. So I wanted to be different and I wanted to stand out," he said.

Birchall loves all of the Boston sports teams, but he loves the Patriots and one day of showing support changed the rest of his fanhood.

"I never imagined or even thought that I would go beyond that first game of the Super Bowl, when I started to create the persona and I never called myself Silver Bullet. I just wanted to be that one guy," Birchall said.

WBZ-TV's Levan Reid paints his face along with the Patriots superfan Keith Birchall known as "The Silver Bullet." CBS Boston

Now a game experience for Keith involves taking pictures and sharing his love for the team.

"I even give out beads, I bring extra beads to give out to the kids," Birchall said. "It's funny because anyone is like, 'Get ready, you're going to walk into the stadium. It's going to take you an hour.'"

So does the paint come off easily?

"Well so here's the thing," Birchall said, pausing as he added silver face paint to WBZ-TV's Levan Reid. "So the grease paint is not waterproof or sweat proof and I learned that the hard way after a couple of years. So I was like, this is not a good option so I have to start looking around."

Birchall said all the time it takes to put the makeup on is worth it.

"You meet fans from all over the world. So there's actually an England Patriots fan group, there's a German Patriots fan group, an Australian and to meet them all and have them say, you are the face of Patriots fans everywhere."