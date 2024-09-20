New England Patriots fans remain hopeful after tough loss to Jets, 1-2 start to season

New England Patriots fans divided on how the team should proceed after Jets loss

FOXBORO - After another tough loss against the New York Jets on Thursday, New England Patriots fans are hopeful but remain divided on what the team should do now.

"It's pretty grim"

"It's pretty grim, yeah, that was harsh," said Patriots fan Shawn Power about the 24-3 loss against the Jets.

"Just not used to this. I'm used to winning all the time! Now it's a little bit different," said another fan.

While Patriots fans are not pulling any punches, they're also not giving up hope. With a 1-2 start to the season, fans admit reality is beginning to sink in.

"We need to improve our offense," said Patriots fan Harrison Soep.

"It's an improvement from last year, they're building for future games to come. But we've still got, how many games left in the season?" said Patriots fan Steve Findlay. "It's a work in progress and that's all you can really ask for."

Should Patriots start Drake Maye?

And while some fans say it's time to start Drake Maye, others say not so fast.

"We need Drake Maye is the takeaway from the game last night," said one Patriots fan.

"Oh Brissett, definitely," said Power. "You saw last night, put Maye in for four minutes and he got sacked. It can break his confidence."

"That's the coach's decision, it's a tough one," said Patriots fan Eileen Tuttle. "Because the new guy needs to be in there but I think he needs a little more experience. So let's see what happens."

As for predictions for the rest of the season, one fan said he'll take anything compared to last year.

"We had 20 good years and so it'll happen again, I believe that," said Tuttle.