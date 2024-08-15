New England Patriots fans turn out pre-season to get a look at Drake Maye

Patriots fans brave the rain to tailgate and take in second preseason game

FOXBORO— Not even the drenching rain and menacing clouds could intercept a beloved Patriots tailgating tradition outside Gillette Stadium.

"No, we don't care," said Pats fan Paul Debreceni. "It's pre-season. We're here having fun; that's what it's all about."

The cornhole moves were still landing and the footballs were still flying for the second pre-season game against the Philly Eagles.

Even though some young fans are rooting for opposing teams, their friendship is still on the same page.

"I've always been a Pats fan, though. I live in New England, so I'm never going to change that," said fan Andrew Lake.

While things were getting sizzled up, one father and daughter are on different sides on Game Day.

"It's tough to wear the away jersey though sometimes. She's done well with it a couple of times down here with it," said Patriots fan father Shannon Fenton of his daughter.

"I know. It's definitely intimidating," added Eagles fan, daughter Leah Fenton. "But I think it would be scarier to be in Philly wearing a Pats Jersey, definitely."

Patriots fans have eyes on Drake Maye

Some Foxboro faithful were at the Gillette Stadium to scope out the new talent - quarterback Drake Maye - and see how he will play when it counts.

"I'm excited to see Drake play today. I heard he's playing a little bit more today, so I'm a little excited to see that," said Patriots fan Brady Gaulim. "You know, Belichick is gone, so I'm excited to see what Mayo can do and how he can turn the offense and the team around."

No matter where the expectations lie, fans are ready for a new era at Gillette.

"We stick around, you know; we're still here," said Patriots fan Aidan Fitzgerald. "I'm always going to be here for the Pats, my favorite team in the whole world. I love the Pats. I love New England. I love everything about it."