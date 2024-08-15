Drake Maye runs for touchdown in Patriots' preseason clash with Eagles

FOXBORO -- Drake Maye didn't just play more in Thursday night's preseason game against the Eagles, the Patriots rookie quarterback also found the end zone for the first time of his NFL career.

After a brief one-series debut last week against the Panthers, Maye got the entire second quarter for the Patriots against Philadelphia on Thursday night. Both of his drives in the first half resulted in points for New England.

After leading the Patriots to a field goal on his first series, which included a nice third-down connection with fellow rookie Javon Baker to move the chains, Maye found paydirt on his second drive. With the Patriots facing a third-and-goal on the Philadelphia 4-yard line, Maye faked a handoff to JaMycal Hasty and kept it on a zone read. The 21-year-old easily scampered into the end zone for six points.

Maye was greeted with a number of high-fives and hugs on the sideline -- with New England's three other quarerbacks all greeting him -- as his score and ensuing point-after put the Patriots on top, 10-3.

Maye showed off his cool and calmness throughout his time on the field in the first half, completing five of his seven passes for 47 yards. His touchdown run was his second rush of the night, with Maye picking up 10 yards on his two scampers.

While the stands were somewhat empty at Gillette Stadium for the preseason tilt, Maye's family was in the house to see his touchdown run.

Maye is expected to play into the third quarter, so the rookie will have a chance to add to an already solid evening in the second half.