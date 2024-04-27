Watch CBS News
Patriots select offensive lineman Layden Robinson in fourth round of NFL Draft

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON –  The Patriots continued their efforts to shore up the offensive line on Saturday, selecting Layden Robinson, a guard from Texas A&M in the fourth round.

Robinson was second-team All-SEC, starting 11 games at right guard for the Aggies.

The Patriots started the 2024 draft by selecting quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall on Thursday.

Friday night, the team continued to focus on the offensive side of the ball. They drafted Ja'Lynn Polk, a wide receiver out of Washington following a trade back.

In the third round, New England went to the offensive line. At No. 68 overall, the Patriots took Caedan Wallace, who primarily played right tackle at Penn State.

The Patriots started the day Saturday with two picks in the fourth round, two selections in the sixth round, and another two picks in the seventh round. 

First published on April 27, 2024 / 12:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

