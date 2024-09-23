These 3 New England spots are among USA Today's best fall foliage destinations

What is the fall foliage forecast across New England?

It's officially fall in New England. And if you're looking for colorful foliage this season, a new USA Today report says three spots in the region are among the best destinations to check out the changing leaves.

The newspaper had readers vote on the 10 best places for fall colors in the United States. Locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont made the cut.

The Berkshires, Massachusetts fall foliage

The Berkshires came in ninth on USA Today's list.

"Visiting the Berkshires in the Fall offers fiery foliage, pumpkin patches, crisp air at the tops of mountains, and harvest festivals," a tourism website for the western Massachusetts region says.

The annual fall foliage parade in North Adams is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Stowe, Vermont foliage "puts on a show"

At No. 7 on the ranking is Stowe, Vermont, and the newspaper says this area "really puts on a show."

"Because the spot is so popular, the destination offers a number of a guided tours and leaf peeping activities," USA Today says. "At higher elevations like Mt. Mansfield and Smugglers' Notch, the leaves change sooner than in the low-lying areas, so there are many options for a fall trip."

Stowe bills itself as "fall's color capital." A live web camera on Stowe Mountain shows the leaves are just beginning to change in northern Vermont.

"Unparalleled" foliage views from New Hampshire's White Mountains

New Hampshire's White Mountains was the highest-ranked spot in New England, coming in sixth. The area gets hundreds of thousands of visitors every fall to see the vibrant colors.

The Kancamagus Highway in Northern NH is a 34 mile scenic highway that stretches from Lincoln, NH to Conway, NH (Image: iStockphoto)

"The views are unparalleled from the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway, as well as the Kancamagus Highway, a National Scenic Byway," the newspaper writes.

Rounding out the Top 5 in USA's Today's ranking where Hocking Hills, Ohio; the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania; and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

New England foliage forecast

The early outlook for foliage season in New England was excellent. But a historic warm and dry stretch to start September may have a significant impact.

WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen said the dry spell might cause an earlier and shorter season. Click here to read more.