Where's the best fall foliage? New England leaf-peeping destinations nominated in USA Today contest

NORTH ADAMS - Think the autumn colors in New England are unbeatable? You can vote in a nationwide contest to determine the "Best destination for fall foliage."

Leaf-peeping destinations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont are among 20 nominees in USA Today's Readers' Choice survey.

The experts agree and the White Mountains region has once again been nominated as by USA TODAY 10Best Reader's Choice Awards as Best Destination for Fall Foliage. If you agree, you can vote once per day until September 9. Link below. 👇 https://t.co/0L4tLvMOVW pic.twitter.com/BQlS14Ggqc — White Mountains New Hampshire (@whitemts) August 20, 2024

You can vote once per day, and the poll closes on Sept. 9. Winners will be announced on Sept. 18

Berkshires, Massachusetts foliage

Massachusetts is represented in the contest by the Berkshires.

"The tiny hamlets and towns that dot the region are filled with accommodations and farm-to-table eateries to round out a leaf-peeping trip," USA Today says.

The newspaper also notes that the region holds a yearly celebration dedicated to the changing colors. The 2024 Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage parade will be held on Oct. 6 on Main Street in North Adams.

Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine fall foliage

USA Today says that Stowe, Vermont is "consistently ranked among the best spots to view fall foliage in the country," and "really puts on a show."

New Hampshire's White Mountains, home to the scenic Kancamagus Highway, is another nominee. Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to see the foliage in that region, which typically peaks at the end of September through the second week of October.

And in Maine, Bar Harbor and nearby Acadia National Park has been nominated as a top foliage spot by the newspaper.

Some of the other nominees from around the country include the Adirondacks in New York, the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia, Lake Tahoe, the Shenandoah Valley, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Yellowstone National Park.

Fall foliage forecast in New England

So how spectacular will the colors be this fall? Yankee Magazine writer and fall foliage expert Jim Salge is predicting a good year in his annual forecast.

"We love fall foliage in New England, and there's a reason why people come from all over the world to see it. It's consistently a great display," Salge said.