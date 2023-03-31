Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire that killed 2 at New Bedford boarding house ruled accidental

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEW BEDFORD - A fire that killed two people at a boarding house in New Bedford on Tuesday has been ruled accidental.

The state fire marshal said the fire started in a room on the second floor of the building on Acushnet Avenue. Investigators determined it was sparked either by a microwave or a wall outlet it was plugged into. Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the microwave was used shortly before the fire started.

"Electrical fires are the second-leading cause of residential fire deaths in Massachusetts," Ostroskey said in a statement Friday. "Appliances that generate heat, like microwaves and toasters, should always be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Don't use them if the device or the cord is damaged. And call an electrician if outlets are warm, discolored, or loose – these are signs that the outlet is not safe to use."

Two adults were killed, including 59-year-old Manuel Moreira. The second victim hasn't been identified yet. Five people were also hospitalized, some with serious injuries. The building was destroyed and the Red Cross is helping residents find new places to live.

The City of New Bedford and non-profit partners, such as the Inter-Church Council of Greater New Bedford, announced on Friday that Rise Up for Homes will be the official relief fund for those impacted by Tuesday's fire. 

For more information, visit the Rise Up for Homes website

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 12:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.