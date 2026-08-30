Nepal flash flooding victims mourned at Everett, Massachusetts, vigil

Dozens of people gathered at a park in Everett Saturday night to remember those killed by horrific flash flooding in Nepal.

More rain is making the rescue effort in Nepal difficult as thousands remain missing. Wednesday's disaster killed more than 670 people, destroying buildings, washing away bridges and burying towns under massive piles of debris.

A Lexington woman is among those missing.

And there are concerns about the chance for more flooding and landslides. Rescuers have pulled survivors from the mud, but it's a race against the clock now to find people still alive.

Those who came out for Saturday's vigil at Rivergreen Park in Everett are still clinging to hope.

"We are really sad. Like we're really hoping for the people that are missing. We're hoping for them to come back home safe," one woman said.

The Greater Boston Nepali community came together for a candlelit vigil not only to honor the lives lost in Nepal, but also to pray for those still missing.

"We're just trying to be all together for our country. It's a big thing going on. It's really devastating. The country is falling apart. We are just trying to get all together to be here and saying we all are with you," Ramesh Pudasaini of Everett said.

It's a tight-knit community, heartbroken by the images of catastrophic floods in their home country. For many at the vigil, relatives, friends and co-workers are still among those still missing.

"There are a couple people that I grew up with. They're still missing. We haven't heard back from them yet. The government is still doing the rescue operations. So I'm really hoping they come back safely," Sushma Adhikari said.

The Nepali community in Massachusetts is also beginning to fundraise, asking for those in attendance to contribute to relief efforts.

"Please donate as much as you can. Doesn't have to be more, doesn't have to be less. Whatever you give is helpful to us," a man at the vigil said.

All funds raised in Everett Saturday night will go to those who've lost everything amid this tragedy as homes and communities were completely destroyed. Organizers say it will be difficult to rebuild and every little bit counts.