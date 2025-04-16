Plan to install bike lanes in Needham Center concerns some business owners

A proposed redesign of Great Plain Avenue in Needham has sparked concern among local business owners, who fear the changes could hurt their bottom line.

According to Jami Strangio, co-owner of 2nd Hand Rose of Needham, "It's going to be bad for businesses because if people can't find parking spots, they won't come in."

Plan includes bike lanes

The plan is part of the broader "Envision Needham Center" initiative, which aims to make the downtown area more pedestrian- and bike-friendly by reducing the current six-lane road to four lanes. The redesign includes wider sidewalks, bike lanes, and potential changes to parking.

"We're trying to replicate what a road diet would look like in our downtown," said Carys Lustig, director of the Department of Public Works. "The downtown has so much vehicle traffic that it feels like a space more for cars than for people."

However, some small business owners are skeptical. "We understand that improvements have to be made, but we don't think it has to be as drastic," said Eileen Baker, owner of Proud Mary Boutique. She worries the changes could deter shoppers.

"We're already struggling"

Lauri Chmielewski, co-owner of 2nd Hand Rose of Needham echoed the sentiment. "I love walking everywhere," she said. "I'm a proponent of that and so yes, I do think that the benefits are there. But I think it's going to hurt us and we're already struggling."

According to Lustig, the town will conduct a 12-month pilot program beginning in July, using temporary measures like bollards and paint to test the redesign without major construction. Public meetings will be held before a final decision is made.