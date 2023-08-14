Nature Moncoeur, charged with Medford assault, wanted after cutting off GPS monitor

MEDFORD – Nature Moncoeur, an 18-year-old Somerville man who was recently arrested and charged with attacking a woman who was out for a walk in Medford, is wanted once again after allegedly cutting off his GPS monitor while on probation.

Medford Police said Monday there is an outstanding warrant for Moncoeur's arrest after his probation violation.

Nature Moncoeur. Medford Police

The attack happened July 3 just before 11 p.m. near Main and Royall streets. Police said the woman in her 20s realized she was being followed. Police said Moncoeur allegedly grabbed her from behind and struck her multiple times.

He was arrested just over a week later, appeared in court and was released on bail.

Anyone with information on Moncoeur's location is asked to call (781) 391-6767.