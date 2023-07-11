Nature Moncoeur charged with attacking woman walking in Medford

MEDFORD – Police arrested 18-year-old Nature Moncoeur and charged him with allegedly attacking a woman who was out for a walk in Medford.

The attack happened July 3 just before 11 p.m. near Main and Royall streets. Police said the woman in her 20s realized she was being followed, and then "the man ran up to her, grabbed her from behind and struck her several times." She fought back and screamed loudly, causing the attacker to run.

Nature Moncoeur. Medford Police

On Tuesday, Medford police announced Moncoeur has been charged with assault and battery and attempted kidnapping.

Moncoeur is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court.

"I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication displayed by our officers," Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley said in a statement. "Thanks to the invaluable teamwork between our neighboring agencies and the community, we were able to quickly apprehend and take a dangerous suspect off the streets to ensure that our community remains safe. This is a testament to our officers unwavering resolve to keep Medford safe and I commend each one of them for their outstanding work."