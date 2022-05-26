Watch CBS News
National Grid worker dead after incident on job in Medford

MEDFORD - A National Grid worker died early Thursday morning after an incident on the job in Medford.

The unidentified worker was at a project on Salem Street when something went wrong around midnight. Police shut down the road and the worker and three officers who responded were taken to the hospital.

Police said the officers are okay and were taken as a precaution after being checked by EMS at the scene.

There's no word yet on how the worker was hurt and what the officers were checked for. OSHA and police are investigating.

Medford firefighters were also called in because the power was cut to a home on Salem Street. Some of the people living there have medical issues so the firefighters are there in case someone needs help.  

