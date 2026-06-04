National Donut Day 2026 deals and free treats being offered up around Boston Friday

Friday, June 5 is National Donut Day across America. To celebrate, there are several ways you can score free food and other deals at donut shops in the Boston area.

Take a look below at the National Donut Day offers available in Massachusetts.

Blackbird Doughnuts deal

Blackbird Doughnuts is selling its "Blackbird" donuts for $1 on Friday at its Boston-area stores. They are vanilla cake donuts with a vanilla glaze.

Bonchon Donut Day deal

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken is offering a free Korean donut with purchases of $15 or more from June 5-7.

Duck Donuts free donut

Duck Donuts, a national chain with a location in Walpole, is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut to customers on Friday, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin' National Donut Day offer

Dunkin' customers can get a free donut with any beverage purchase.

Honey Dew National Donut Day deal

Honey Dew customers can get a free donut with any drink purchase.

Kane's Donuts

Saugus-based Kane's Donuts is giving away a small hot or iced coffee, plus an additional donut with every purchase of a dozen donuts.

Salvation Army donut giveaway

The Salvation Army is continuing its tradition of giving away free donuts on National Donut Day.

Donuts will be handed out at the Salvation Army Boston Kroc Center on Dudley Street in Dorchester starting at 9 a.m., and at the Salvation Army in Cambridge on Massachusetts Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army says it established National Donut Day in 1938 to honor volunteers who traveled to France during World War II and made hand-fried donuts for American troops in the trenches.

Union Square Donuts

Union Square Donuts, with shops in Boston, Somerville, Cambridge, Brookline and Lynnfield, is giving away "scratch tickets" with every in-store purchase. Prizes include free donuts, cinnamon roles, donut holes and more.

7-Eleven Donut Day deal

7-Eleven rewards members can get classic glazed donuts for 50 cents each on Friday.