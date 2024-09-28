National Coffee Day is today. Here's where to find free drinks and deals in Massachusetts.

BOSTON - National Coffee Day is September 29. If you're out and about on Sunday, here is a list of coffee spots that are offering a free drinks or other deals to celebrate the occasion.

Aroma Joe's free coffee and Make-A-Wish fundraiser

Aroma Joe's coffee shops are giving customers a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee on Sunday. They will also donate $1 for every free coffee given to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

AJ's Rewards members can get a free coffee through Oct. 5.

Circle K Coffee Day app offer

Convenience store chain Circle K is giving customers a week of free coffee. The offer of a free medium hot or iced coffee is redeemable between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 in the Circle K app.

Cumberland Farms coffee

SmartRewards members can get a 99-cent hot or iced coffee at Cumberland Farms on Sunday.

Dunkin' National Coffee Day deal

Dunkin' rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase using the Dunkin' app.

Duck Donuts free medium coffee

Duck Donuts, a popular donut shop chain that opened a Walpole location last year, is offering a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase on Sunday. The offer can be redeemed online using checkout code COFFEEDAY24.

New England Coffee event on the Greenway

New England Coffee will be bringing a coffee truck to the Rose Kennedy Greenway near Faneuil Hall on Sunday. The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenway Artisan Market will promote the roaster's new plant-based compostable mesh coffee pods.

Peet's National Coffee Day deal

Peet's is offering a free small drip coffee, hot brewed tea or cold brew coffee on Sunday. Coffee beans, K-Cup pods and more items are 25% off in-store and online with code NCD2024.