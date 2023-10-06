Nathan Saben due in court to face charges in New Hampshire and Massachusetts carjackings

LOWELL - Nathan Saben, the man accused in a string of armed carjackings and attempted carjackings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire this week, is due in court Friday.

He will be arraigned on several charges in Lowell District Court, a day after he and his girlfriend, 40-year-old Jessica Tirone, were arrested.

Jessica Tirone and Nathan Saben. Salem NH Police

Saben, 35, was wanted for two carjackings when Massachusetts State Police said they spotted the couple in Lawrence Thursday morning in a stolen car. Troopers followed them seven miles into Dracut.

The car's tires were eventually blown out and Saben stopped on Route 110 and walked away. Polcie said he was armed with a rifle. Saben was followed by officers and allegedly tried another carjacking to get away.

Massachusetts State Police said this is the rifle Nathan Saben allegedly used in a series of carjackings. Massachusetts State Police

A witness told WBZ-TV Saben was holding his gun to his head when police tackled him and arrested him. Tirone was also arrested.

The stolen Subaru they were in was carjacked at gunpoint from an elderly man in Alton, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, just hours after Saben allegedly carjacked a woman in Salem, New Hampshire. Before that, police said the two attempted to carjack two other people in Salem, but the victims were able to get away.

Saben was first spotted in Haverhill Tuesday night, already wanted in an unrelated drug case, as the alleged carjacking attempts began.

Saben and Tirone were both taken to the hospital after they were arrested. Tirone spent the night there. It's not clear yet when she will be arraigned.

Saben was booked and held overnight at the Essex County House of Correction in Middleton.