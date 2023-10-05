Nathan Saben and Jessica Tirone, wanted for New Hampshire carjackings, arrested after Dracut chase

DRACUT – Nathan Saben and Jessica Tirone, both wanted for multiple armed carjackings in New Hampshire, were arrested on Thursday following a chase in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police said a trooper spotted Saben driving a stolen Subaru in Lawrence just after 9 a.m. He was driving with his girlfriend Tirone, who police say is now also facing charges.

Saben allegedly fled into Dracut, but the car was stopped following a chase and the couple was arrested.

Jessica Tirone and Nathan Saben. Salem NH Police

According to Massachusetts State Police, a rifle was found in the car.

Saben allegedly stole the Subaru during a carjacking in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. An elderly man was hurt when an open door on the vehicle hit him as the couple sped off, police said.

The search for the couple started in Salem N.H. on Tuesday when Saben allegedly tried to steal two cars at gunpoint before eventually driving off with a woman's Kia.

Police had described Saben as "armed and dangerous" as they searched for him.