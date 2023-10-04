Massachusetts and New Hampshire police search for Nathan Saben after carjacking with rifle

SALEM, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire and Massachusetts are searching for a man they say attempted several carjackings with a rifle and eventually stole a woman's car.

Salem, New Hampshire police said 35-year-old Nathan Saben should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last known to be living in Haverhill.

Haverhill Police were chasing a white Kia around 10 p.m. Tuesday but stopped the pursuit near the New Hampshire state line.

A short time later, police in Salem received several calls reporting that a man and woman armed with a rifle had attempted two carjackings on Main Street, but failed. The victims weren't hurt.

The suspect then allegedly used their Kia to box in a young woman's Toyota Camry on Geremonty Drive. Police said Saben forced the woman out of her car at gunpoint and stole the Toyota.

Nathan Saben. Salem, NH Police

The stolen car has a New Hampshire plate 2260113. It has Central Catholic High School and WPI stickers on the rear windshield.

Witnesses described the gun Saben was wielding as an "AR-15 type rifle."

Police said Saben is white, about 6'1" tall weighing 220 pounds. He has black hair, hazel eyes, and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and on both forearms.

"Nathan Saben should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming into contact with the stolen vehicle or Saben is asked to not approach but to contact 911," Salem police said.