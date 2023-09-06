Scott Burke of Florida arrested on drug, gun charges after woman evacuated from Nantucket yacht

Man arrested, woman evacuated from yacht in Nantucket Harbor

NANTUCKET – Nantucket police said they arrested a man after a woman was rushed to the hospital from a yacht in the harbor.

Photos taken by the Nantucket Current showed officers on the 70-foot-yacht Wednesday.

A Florida man was arrested on a yacht in Nantucket Harbor. Nantucket Current

Police said the woman was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for medical assistance, but they didn't give any more specifics.

The owner of the boat, Scott Burke of Key Largo, Florida, was arrested.

He is facing several charges including possession of a firearm without a license and trafficking drugs.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.