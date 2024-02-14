A "Museum of Illusions" is coming to Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston

Museum in Pittsburgh is fun for all Museum in Pittsburgh is fun for all 02:22

BOSTON - The Museum of Illusions, which has dozens of locations around the world, is coming to Boston. The European chain that features very "Instagrammable" exhibits is set to open in Faneuil Hall Marketplace in late 2024.

This will be the company's first New England franchise, and one of its biggest. The museum says visitors will experience more than 60 "mind-bending illusions," plus "immersive rooms and educational entertainment across all ages."

"We are excited to serve the greater Boston area by offering captivating illusions that transcend age, creating unforgettable memories in this rich and storied setting," said Rob Cooper, the CEO of parent company LOL Entertainment, in a statement.

In the video above, you can see what the many optical illusions look like inside the Museum of Illusions in Pittsburgh.

Reviews for the Museum of Illusions

The current nearest Museum of Illusions location is in New York City and has 3.2 stars out of 5 on Yelp.

"It's a fun place for families and kids," one review from September said. "Some of the more interesting, immersive exhibits had short lines to view them and folks stop to take a lot of pictures, which can get a bit tiring to maneuver."

"It helps if you're the creative type or come with a photographer/artist who'll order you to pose in silly poses," another said.

Ticket prices for Boston are not available yet. At the New York location, admission is $29 for anyone over 13 years old and $23 for kids between 6 and 12 years old. Children under 5 years old get in free.

City officials are hoping new management can revive the Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market area that has long been a tourist destination.

Another chain museum, the Museum of Ice Cream, is also coming to Boston in 2024 and opening in the Seaport.