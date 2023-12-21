Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh has more than 80 exhibits that entertain and enlighten

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you have the whole family in town for the holidays this week and you are looking for something fun to do, you might want to check out the Museum of Illusions that just opened on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh is a mind-bending menagerie of oddities that embraces all kinds of optical tricks that are both interesting and fun.

The museum started a few years ago in Europe and now has several locations in the United States. Currently, Pittsburgh's museum is the second largest in the country, behind the one in Las Vegas.

Kenny Mckernan, the sales and marketing coordinator for the museum, says that this place has over 80 different interactive exhibits and looks to enlighten and entertain.

"What we really love about this place is that we say we are an edutainment company," Mckernan said. "We educate you and we entertain you. There is so much entertainment, obviously, you can see that right off the bat with the illusions that trick your eyes and things like that. But next to all the illusions, we offer a little explanation on why your brain is seeing it that way, why your eyes interpret it that way. So, that's one of the reasons we want to get involved with the schools in the area. We want to get kids in here. Because we sort of trick them into learning, which is a lot of fun for us."

Some of the people having fun at the museum on Thursday were Caroline Moore and Mila Stanovich from Shadyside. They said they first went to this museum in Edinburgh, Scotland, last year and they were very excited when this one opened here locally.

"I love this locker room setup," Moore said. "And I also love the kaleidoscope photo tube."

"I also like the locker room set up," said Stanovich, "And I like the thing that's like a bridge and spins around. It feels like you're spinning with it."

So, whether you are young or young at heart and looking to have a little fun that's outside the box, you might want to check out the newest and most peculiar museum in town. Just make sure your phone is fully charged because you will probably be taking a lot of pictures.

Tickets for the museum range from $20 to $25 and they are open both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For more information, click here.