Massachusetts was one of the "most moved from states" in 2023

Why are more people moving out of Massachusetts than in?

Why are more people moving out of Massachusetts than in?

Why are more people moving out of Massachusetts than in?

BOSTON - The exodus from Massachusetts continues, according to a survey by a moving truck company.

Massachusetts once again ranked seventh on the list of the "Most Moved From States" last year, United Van Lines found in its 2023 National Movers Study.

The study found that 57% of customer moves in the state were outbound. That's the same number as 2022.

Why are people leaving Massachusetts?

According to survey numbers shared by United Van Lines, 28% moved out because they found a job somewhere else. Just over 19% left for family reasons, 18% said they were retiring elsewhere, and 16% departed due to "lifestyle changes."

Massachusetts, and especially the Boston area, is also known for its high cost of living, but only 2% of those surveyed said they were moving because of costs.

The only states that saw a higher percentage of outbound moves were California, Michigan, New York, North Dakota, Illinois and New Jersey at No. 1.

What states are people moving to?

Despite the data on Massachusetts, the study found that other New England states are attracting new residents.

Vermont was the top "inbound" state for the third-straight year. Over 65% of all moves were by people coming into Vermont.

Those headed to Vermont said they moved there for family, lifestyle and job reasons.

Rhode Island was fifth on the inbound state list, with 45% surveyed saying a new job attracted them to the state.

The other states seeing the most inbound moves for 2023 were Arkansas (4), South Carolina (3) and Washington, D.C. (2).

"We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states," Eily Cummins with United Van Lines said in a statement.