Mount Washington records highest wind gust of this winter season at 150 mph

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The high winds that swept through New England on Monday made for a season record atop the region's highest peak. The Mount Washington Observatory said gusts reached 150 mph, the highest speed seen all winter.

The summit saw "significant blowing and drifting snow" all day, the Observatory said.

"Winds began gusting over 100mph yesterday morning, slowly building through the day before reaching a crescendo shortly before 6 p.m. ... with winds becoming sustained in the mid-120s with gusts up to 150 mph," a social media post read.

The nonprofit shared video recorded from 6,288 up, showing the wind whipping up freezing fog on the mountain as a researcher braved the elements.

The summit forecast calls for winds to decrease Tuesday night, with gusts only reaching 105 mph early in the evening.

History of record wind gusts atop Mount Washington



About two weeks ago, wind gusts at the summit reached 147 mph. Video shared by the Observatory then showed the wind pushing a person across the ice-covered ground.

"On a typical winter day up here, we get around a 100 mph-wind gust every two days up here," weather observer Charlie Peachey told WBZ-TV at the time.

In 2019, Mount Washington broke a February record with a 171 mph wind gust.

The Observatory recorded a world-record wind gust of 231 mph back on April 12, 1934. It's the strongest gust ever recorded by a staffed weather station, the Observatory says.