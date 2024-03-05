Two people shot on Lisbon Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police say two females were shot in Worcester Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Lisbon Street at about 3 p.m.
Police have been focusing their investigation on a gray SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and driver side door. Dozens of evidence markers are in the street near the SUV.
Police have not released any information about the victims' conditions or their ages.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.