Two people shot on Lisbon Street in Worcester

Two people shot in Worcester

Two people shot in Worcester

Two people shot in Worcester

WORCESTER - Police say two females were shot in Worcester Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Lisbon Street at about 3 p.m.

Police have been focusing their investigation on a gray SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and driver side door. Dozens of evidence markers are in the street near the SUV.

Evidence markers near an SUV on Lisbon Street in Worcester where police say two women were shot CBS Boston

Police have not released any information about the victims' conditions or their ages.