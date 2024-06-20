Young adults with disabilities graduate from new Monty Tech workforce training program

FITCHBURG - A group of recent graduates are ready to work, thanks to on the job training, specifically for young adults with special needs.

Daniel Velez could hardly wait to get his hands on his certificate because of what the accomplishment means. "I feel really proud that I did this," said the Worcester native, who now lives in Hudson.

He's one of 12 people to graduate from Monty Tech's first-ever "STEP" program, a special grant opportunity offered by Commonwealth Corporation providing workforce training for young adults with disabilities.

A true community effort

Developing the program was a true community effort, starting with Monty Tech teachers who had a special interest in serving this population, CAPS Collaborative identifying students who would benefit, and local businesses agreeing to serve as program partners, internship providers, and even future employers for their students.

"I was in graphic communications which was really exciting. The process was really interesting. We used lots of machines and it just was so awesome," Sophia Brown explained.

Daniel Velez, a graduate of the STEP program at Monty Tech. CBS Boston

The students learned not only what to do on the job, but how to get a job. Things like interview etiquette and resume writing. How to show bosses why they'd be such a good employee.

"I'm very social. Time management. I get my tasks done, and stuff like that," Velez explained.

"I like to help out. And how kind I am," said Brendon Hackenbracht, of his strengths.

School hopes to expand program

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School is the only vocational school in Massachusetts to ever apply for and receive this grant. The school plans to expand the program, and hopes other vocational schools follow their lead.

"I think they're very brave, I think they face a lot of challenges and the least we can do is open a few doors for them," said Katy Whitaker.