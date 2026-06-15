20-year-old hiker from Massachusetts dead after "medical incident" on New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock

A 20-year-old Lancaster, Massachusetts man died over the weekend after suffering a "medical incident" while hiking on Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said Joshua Luth was on the Cascade Link Trail about three-quarters of a mile from Park Headquarters on Poole Road in Jaffrey.

Good Samaritans in the area came across Luth, called 911 and began CPR because his condition was deteriorating.

Conservation officers responded and requested help from fire departments in Jaffrey, Rindge, Peterboro, Dublin, Troy, Keene, New Ipswich, and other emergency response teams. A Lifeflight helicopter from Massachusetts was also requested to the scene.

Despite the large response, Luth was pronounced dead. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

New Hampshire Fish and Game did not specify any additional details surrounding Luth's medical emergency.

Mount Monadnock is located in Jaffrey, a small town of just over 5,000 people in southwest New Hampshire. Jaffrey is about 70 miles northwest of Boston, and about 49 miles south of New Hampshire's capital city of Concord.

With about 3,165 feet of elevation, Mount Monadnock is 1,000 feet higher than any mountain peak within 30 miles, according to the New Hampshire State Parks website. The mountain was designated a National Natural Landmark in 1987 and has recreational activities year round.

Lancaster is located in central Massachusetts, about a 40-mile drive from Mount Monadnock.