Mohamed Abdulaziz arraigned in shooting at Malden apartment complex

MALDEN – A Somerville man has been arraigned following a Sunday shooting in the lobby of a Malden apartment complex that left one woman with serious injuries.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office announced Tuesday that Mohamed Abdulaziz is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition.

Abdulaziz was arraigned Tuesday virtually from Mass General Hospital.

Prosecutors said Abdulaziz walked into the lobby of the apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive targeting a man in a robbery.

That man also fired his gun during the incident. Police said that man has not been located.

On Sunday, police said a 33-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Prosecutors did not provide an update on her condition Tuesday.