Woman hospitalized after shooting at Malden apartment complex

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MALDEN – There is a large police investigation underway Sunday after a shooting at a Malden apartment complex.

It happened overnight at Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office confirmed that one woman was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police could be seen combing the parking lot and the apartment building's lobby for evidence.

"You can tell there's something major going on," neighbor Gina Reyes said.

No further information is currently available.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 9:24 AM

