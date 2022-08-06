Missing woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park in Spencer

SPENCER -- A woman who was reported missing was found dead Saturday afternoon in a lake in Spencer.

Spencer Police say a 51-year-old woman was reported missing and was later discovered by a lifeguard near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park.

The Park is closed for the remainder of the day. State Police are assisting local police in the investigation.