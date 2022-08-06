Watch CBS News
Missing woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park in Spencer

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SPENCER -- A woman who was reported missing was found dead Saturday afternoon in a lake in Spencer.

Spencer Police say a 51-year-old woman was reported missing and was later discovered by a lifeguard near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park.

The Park is closed for the remainder of the day. State Police are assisting local police in the investigation. 

First published on August 6, 2022 / 4:42 PM

