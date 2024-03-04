Missing Milton teen Mimmi Huria found in Boston

MILTON - Missing Milton teen Mimmi Huria was found in Boston on Monday after going missing over the weekend.

"The good news right now is that my daughter has been found. That's why you see a smile on my face much earlier when we spoke I mean I was crestfallen. I didn't have a smile on my face I was distressed. Now myself and my family we are all very happy that we found her," her father Tony Huria-Ngari said.

It is still unknown what led to her disappearance.

"Right now we cannot tell much like the people from the ambulance are in there checking on her to make sure she's all set. The police are in there as well. Family, friends, everyone is surrounding her. We are going to know more as time goes by," Tony told WBZ.

But Tony told WBZ that a security guard from One Financial Center that saw her roaming the area and brought her in.

Huria was last seen Saturday afternoon when she traveled from Kents Boarding School in Augusta, Maine to South Station.

Her Dad said typically the bus drops the students off at South Station on Summer Street.

"On that day the bus did not come on Summer Street and it was not communicated to it was a new driver who went to Peter Pan Garage," Tony said.

Her family and friends were out on Monday putting up signs and photos of Mimmi in the area.